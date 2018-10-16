Abu Dhabi

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) will conduct a campaign to treat the eye ailments of 5,000 individuals in Morocco’s remote villages and regions.

Under the campaign, 2,000 patients will receive cataract surgery, and 3,000 will be provided medical examinations and medications.

The ERC signed a cooperation agreement on Monday with its local partner, the Moroccan Medical Solidarity Association, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, to promote coordination and cooperation between the two sides and ensure the success of the campaign.