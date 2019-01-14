“The winning fund is going help us make sure that every mother has a safe delivery as we expand our programme and build a regional centre in East Africa. We have already reached 1.8 million women, and so that’s 1.8 million mothers and their newborns which is 3.6 million beneficiaries. The prize money is going to help us probably double those numbers over the next few years. This is an easy problem to solve because we already have the technology and the solar electricity which can reach any health facility where there is sun. We just need the will and for people to join together to say we care enough for mothers and newborns.”