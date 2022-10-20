Abu Dhabi: The organisers of the 15th World Future Energy Summit — the leading business event for future energy and sustainability being held in Abu Dhabi next January — have reiterated the event's unique capacity to provide practical solutions both for global leaders and the international energy industry, advancing the transition toward cleaner energy sources.

The World Future Energy Summit 2023 will run at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from January 16-18. It is the centrepiece of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global initiative championed by the UAE and Masdar to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental progress.

The exhibition has enrolled an impressive mix of government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the GCC Interconnection Authority, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

Transition

"This event has evolved just as the energy sector and our economies are transitioning," said His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

"It has now morphed into the Middle East's most important industry gathering, of which clean energy and infrastructure are key components. This newly transitioned event profile is in the right place at the right time, underlining a much-needed shift towards reaching our clean energy goals, as well as achieving sustainable governance and adopting consumption and production of natural energy methods that ensure the quality of life for current and future generations.

"This is a forum to progress that policy and engage with others who wish to partner our advancements and share important, mutually beneficial knowledge."

As the Arab World prepares to host COP27 in Egypt this year and COP28 in the UAE next year, the World Future Energy Summit organisers, RX Middle East, along with key partner Masdar, believe the MENA region's heightened sustainability focus will fuel expansion of the much-anticipated event.

Energy leaders

"The World Future Energy Summit will bring together global energy leaders and policymakers to explore the technology and innovation needed to accelerate development of clean energy and sustainable projects," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar. "By connecting exhibitors with decision-makers, the event plays a critical role in bridging strategy with action during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week."

With three months to go until the Summit, there has been a strong international response from country pavilions from Japan, Germany, China, Korea, France, India, and Switzerland. The national displays will place a spotlight on SMEs from around the world, all working towards ground-breaking solutions.

"World Future Energy Summit 2023, with six exhibitions and five forums, will serve as a powerhouse of commercial collaboration and knowledge exchange, across key sustainability sectors and with prominent international support," said Leen Alsebai, Head of World Future Energy Summit, and General Manager of RX Middle East.

"In addition to the focus on energy, water, eco-waste, solar, smart cities, climate and the environment, this year will see the launch of a dedicated Hydrogen Innovation Hub. This will bring together key technologies enabling the production, transport, storage, and use of green hydrogen, and provide a dedicated space to showcase potential for regional projects. The 2023 edition will also feature a dedicated innovation zone showcasing start-ups and technologies focused on climate change solutions."

Major players from the private sector, including Jinko Solar, ENGIE, Longi, Huawei Technologies, the Japanese Business Alliance for Smart Energy Worldwide, and HT Italia, are set to take part.

Echoing the sentiment on clean energy transition and net zero goals, Ian Harfield, ENGIE's Managing Director in charge of Energy Solutions in the GCC region, added: "We are excited to once again be a part of the World Future Energy Summit in 2023 and leverage our international experience, and innovations to add value to regional energy transition projects.