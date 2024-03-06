Sharjah: Data taken from seven dead whales beached in the UAE reveal the presence of pollutants and heavy metals, authorities said, citing results of a six-year research.

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has revealed the completion of a scientific study considered the first of its kind in the Middle East.

Collision with ships, entanglement in fishing gear, and ingestion of plastic waste lead to their deaths, according to the researchc team.

The study, a collaboration with the American University of Sharjah and Zayed University, contains an analysis of persistent organic pollutants and heavy metals in the tissues of 7 dead whales on the coasts of the UAE.

Specialised research team

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA in Sharjah, stated that the study falls within Sharjah Strandings Response Programme, and was overseen by the Scientific Research Department and the Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife team of the EPAA.

Whales faced major threats from collisions with ships and entanglement in fishing gear, especially robust ropes, resulting in severe injuries.

A research team consisted of eight researchers and experts in marine life, and the study took six years and 10 months to complete.

Study published

She also mentioned that the EPAA has published the results of the study in the Regional Studies in Marine Science Journal, which is issued from the Netherlands.

The study was applied to 7 dead whales found along the coasts of Sharjah, Dubai, Umm Al Quwain, and Khor Fakkan city, comprising 5 Bryde’s Whales, 1 Blue Whale, and 1 Humpback Whale.

The Sharjah Strandings Response Programme investigates and responds to the stranding of reptiles, mammals, and seabirds.

Causes of death in beached whales

Al Suwaidi said that based on lab analyses of whale tissue samples, the research team identified a number of causes leading to the deaths of whales. One is the presence of persistent “organic pollutants and heavy metals” as revealed by tissue analyses.

Most notably were collisions with ships and large vessels, entanglement with fishing gear, particularly the sturdy ropes in which whales become ensnared, leading to parts of their bodies being severed, such as tails and fins.

Plastic waste

Additionally, these whales are affected by the plastic waste that fills the depths of the seas, as they consume these bags and empty containers with their food, resulting in the blockage of their digestive tracts – subsequently leading to death.

She pointed out that in some cases, it is difficult to determine the precise reasons for the death of the whale due to its advanced decomposition.

Applied scientific programme

Regarding the Sharjah Strandings Response Programme, the EPAA chairperson stated that they implement an advanced plan for investigation and response to the stranding of reptiles, mammals, and seabirds.

The team also conducts scientific studies on the various samples collected from these creatures.

Researchers said whales are affected by the plastic waste that fills the depths of the seas, as they consume these bags and empty containers with their food, resulting in the blockage of their digestive tracts – subsequently leading to death.

The programme – divided into several tracks which include surveying, research, rescue of marine life, and environmental awareness – further aims to expand the current knowledge about environmental biodiversity and the types of threats facing marine animals and their ecosystems.