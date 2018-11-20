Dubai: Residents can now check the air quality in Dubai through a new website launched by Dubai Municipality.
The Dubai Air Environment website www.dubaiairenvironment.dm.gov.ae provides real-time and forecasted data on the air environment every hour with data from 24 air quality monitoring stations across the emirate.
The aim of the site is to provide the public, academic institutions and others with an opportunity to know the air quality index and see the quality of the air environment in the emirate in real time, Alia Al Harmoudi, director of the Municipality’s Environment Department, said in a press release.