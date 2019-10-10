Ras Al Khaimah: Volunteers from all over the emirates joined forces to collect almost 500-kg of waste from Wadi Showka Dam this week to help preserve its natural beauty.

The clean up was organised by Adventurati Outdoor, who specialise in mountain activities in Ras Al Khaimah, and was also attended by volunteers from Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), Public Works and Services Department (PWSD), national emergency response volunteer programme SANID and social volunteering programme Takatof.

Wadi Showka is a diverse area with many route options for hiking, running, cycling, and camping.