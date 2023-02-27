Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sharaf DG, one of the leading retailers in the region, to promote energy efficient products at its stores in Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Dalma Mall and Mushrif Mall.
Using the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) rating system, ADDC’s ‘Green Corner’ initiative helps customers choose appliances from a dedicated space in participating retail stores. The products come with energy efficiency labels that include information on appliances’ annual energy consumption rate, providing information on the expected level of savings in their water and electricity consumption.
Saving energy
Commenting on the partnership, Saeed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, said: “ADDC is proud to be a leader in the demand side management space, and we will continue to develop sustainable initiatives to facilitate a greener future for all. This agreement, which will provide ADDC customers with easy access to highly efficient appliances in the emirate, will also assist in lowering their spending, protecting the environment and supporting the local economy.”
Speaking about the initiative, Nilesh Khalkho, Sharaf DG CEO, said: “As a business, Sharaf DG is committed to protecting the environment and making socially responsible business decisions. We are taking a proactive approach by actively encouraging people to invest in energy-saving devices and aligning with ADDC’s Green Corner initiative. It helps us support responsible consumerism in line with Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management (DSM) and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030.”
This initiative falls under the utility company’s comprehensive demand side management program, Tarsheed, which aims to help reduce 20 percent of Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity consumption by 2030. The aim is to help customers understand the impact of their electricity and water usage and enable them to make informed decisions regarding the efficient and sustainable use of these important resources.