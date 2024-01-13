Ajman: Single-use plastic bags have been banned from all shops in Ajman, the emirate’s municipality announced on its social media channels on Saturday.
On its accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, the Municipality and Planning Department posted: “In accordance with Ministerial Decision No. 380 of the year 2022 regarding the regulation of single-use products in the state’s markets, and in compliance with Federal Law No. 2 of the year 2018 concerning integrated waste management, and as part of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiative aimed at making the UAE free from plastic bags, the department has announced the prohibition of using single-use plastic bags in all shopping centres and sales outlets in the emirate of Ajman. This decision will be effective from January of the current year 2024.”
The Department added that inquiries can be made through the hotline 80070.
Dubai has also stopped the use of single-use plastic bags as of the beginning of this year. Similar moves for the start of 2024 were earlier announced by Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.
Abu Dhabi had already banned these bags in June 2022.