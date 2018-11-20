“At Dewa, we believe that the youth are the driving force for building a brighter future and the cornerstone of sustainable development. We are pleased to see this participation from international universities and the large number of students. This demonstrates their awareness of the importance of sustainability and their commitment to develop solutions that contribute to reducing carbon footprint, mitigating climate change, and promoting a more sustainable lifestyle,” Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said.