Sharjah’s ‘Sustainable Sea’ drive targets marine pollution

World Environment Day initiative combines seabed clean-up and public awareness
Sharjah: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) has launched a major marine conservation campaign in Sharjah, bringing together divers, volunteers and public institutions to tackle marine pollution and promote environmental responsibility as part of World Environment Day activities.
The “Sustainable Sea” initiative aims to raise awareness about the growing threat of plastic waste and marine debris while encouraging community participation in protecting marine ecosystems and preserving biodiversity.
A key feature of the initiative was a seabed clean-up diving campaign launched from Khor Al Khan Marina, where divers and volunteers worked to remove waste from the seabed. The campaign sought to reduce the harmful effects of pollution on marine life and coral reefs while contributing to the long-term sustainability of marine ecosystems.
The initiative received support from several government and private-sector entities, including the Sharjah Museums Authority, BEEAH Group, the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Sharjah Municipality, and Majlan Marine Sports Centre, underscoring the role of partnerships in advancing environmental sustainability goals.
Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, stressed the importance of protecting marine environments as a shared responsibility.
“The Sustainable Sea initiative reflects EPAA’s ongoing commitment to raising environmental awareness and encouraging community participation in marine conservation,” she said.
“We firmly believe that protecting natural resources is a shared responsibility that requires the collaboration of both institutions and individuals. Such initiatives also play an important role in promoting positive environmental behaviour and encouraging different segments of society to adopt more sustainable practices in their daily lives.”
Deemas highlighted plastic pollution as one of the most pressing threats facing oceans and coastal ecosystems around the world.
“Plastic pollution remains one of the most significant challenges facing marine ecosystems worldwide due to the harm it causes to marine organisms and their natural habitats,” she said.
“Through awareness and field-based initiatives such as this, we seek to mitigate these risks and strengthen environmental stewardship among present and future generations.”
Alongside the clean-up campaign, the initiative featured a guided tour of the Sharjah Aquarium and a series of awareness stations designed to educate visitors about marine pollution, excessive plastic consumption and its impact on sea turtles and other marine species.
Participants were also introduced to environmentally friendly alternatives aimed at encouraging more sustainable consumption habits and reducing reliance on single-use plastics.
The programme included an educational lecture by a specialist researcher focusing on sea turtles and the effects of plastic pollution on their survival. The session explored the challenges facing these species, the importance of protecting their natural habitats and their role in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems.
At the conclusion of the event, EPAA honoured participating organisations in recognition of their contributions to the initiative’s success.
The authority said the “Sustainable Sea” initiative forms part of broader national efforts to protect marine environments and conserve biodiversity by combining environmental awareness, volunteer engagement and practical field action. Through initiatives such as these, EPAA aims to strengthen a culture of sustainability and environmental responsibility across the community while encouraging collective action to safeguard the emirate’s natural resources.