Environmentalists gather in Kalba to highlight the value of mountains

Sharjah: Under the theme ‘Our Mountains Should Be Preserved’, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) branch in Kalba organised an event for International Mountain Day (December 11) at Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre on Thursday.

Kalba Exploration Camp, Sharjah Natural History and Botanical Museum, Sharjah Institute for Heritage’s Kalba Branch, the Social Services Department in Kalba and Wadi Al Helw School for Primary and Secondary Education cooperated and participated in the event.

The event was held to raise awareness about the importance of mountains and to highlight opportunities and threats in mountain environments. It included a corner on local mountain plants, a corner on rocks, a corner on rocks featuring engraving, and a workshop on drying plants. The participants were honoured at the end of the event.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA’s chairperson, said: “We have a strong interest in celebrating International Mountain Day. It is in line with our goals and strategies, which are founded on the vision and directives of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who is keen to protect and preserve the environment and conserve biodiversity.”

She added: “Although mountains around the globe are very diverse, they provide fresh water to nearly half of the world’s population and play a significant role in influencing climates and regional and global weather conditions.”