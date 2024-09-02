Abu Dhabi: A new project consisting of six floating sea cages, capable of cultivating 100 tonnes of fish annually, was announced by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) on Monday.

The initiative has been launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAD.

Artificial intelligence will be used to collect data about the project Image Credit: Supplied

Targeted fish included various local “high-value species” such as Gabit, Safi, Hamour and Sheri, whereby 168,000 Safi Arabi, 122,000 Gabit, 100,000 Shaam and 90,000 Shaari were released.

The project, which is located southeast of Delma Island within Al Dhafra Region, aims to conduct scientific studies and research on culturing local fish species using floating aquaculture cage systems and develop environmental protocols for sustainable sea-based aquaculture in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In addition, the project will contribute to relieving pressure on wild fisheries resources and addressing climate change impacts. Furthermore, it will support food security objectives in light of the increasing demand for seafood and encourage future investments in the sector.

Protecting vulnerable species

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General, EAD, said: “As part of our efforts to promote sustainable aquaculture in the emirate and implement our sustainable aquaculture policy initiatives, we are conducting the first aquaculture cage project southeast of Delma Island, which will include the cultivation of local fish species that are vulnerable to over-exploitation.”

She added: “The project is aligned with the UAE government’s vision that prioritises the development of aquaculture due to its potential economic and environmental benefits, while reducing pressures on the decline in natural fish stocks. A careful survey was conducted to determine the most suitable location for the project, using hydrodynamic modelling and a comprehensive survey of various sites.”

‘Advanced monitoring’

The project will also be equipped with an advanced monitoring and data collection system, utilising artificial intelligence - which makes it the first of its kind in the Middle East. It aims to implement solutions to manage aquaculture operations with high efficiency and will use environmental sensors to monitor marine water quality parameters, including: temperature, pH, salinity, dissolved oxygen, turbidity and ammonia levels. This will also be augmented by underwater and surface cameras to track fish behaviour, feeding efficiency and a smart gateway for data transmission, powered by solar panels.