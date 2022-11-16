Dubai: A solar solutions provider in the Middle East on Wednesday announced that it has successfully delivered an energy solution for the Visitor Centre of the Noor Energy 1 — the world’s largest CSP installation (Concentrated Solar Power) located in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (MBR) Solar Park in Dubai.
ALEC Energy said the energy system — said to be the first of its kind in the world — is an off-grid micro-grid with Azelio’s long-duration energy storage system. Leveraging a “ground-breaking” energy storage solution from Azelio, combined with 300 kilowatts (kW) of solar PV (photovoltaic), the system delivers power to the facility, reducing the need for conventional power generation during night-time and overcast conditions.
Game changer?
Basar Kayali, general manager of ALEC Energy, said: “The solution we have implemented here has the potential to revolutionise how clean power can be supplied to factories, agricultural facilities, and hotels or resorts in remote locations in the UAE and beyond.”
Noor Energy 1 Visitor Centre, part of Phase 4 of the Solar Park, is nestled between millions of square meters of solar panels.
ALEC Energy began implementing the unique micro-grid in June 2021 and completed the entire project in 15 months. The off-grid micro-grid with energy storage is “significantly more cost efficient” than the traditional alternatives of connecting to the national grid or relying on conventional powered generator sets.
“I’m proud of the collaboration between Noor Energy and ALEC Energy that has enabled both teams in bringing this pioneering idea from an ambitious vision to reality. Our facility showcases the latest technologies in concentrated solar power, and photovoltaic cells and therefore it is of immense importance that the Center itself is powered by a cutting-edge clean energy solution,” said Hashim Al Ghabashi, executive managing director of Noor Energy.