National Geographic Abu Dhabi has partnered with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) to produce a documentary series that showcases the UAE’s diverse flora and fauna and steps that can be taken to preserve the natural heritage in Abu Dhabi.

Called ‘Explore Your Environment’, the five-part documentary series takes viewers on a journey across various protected areas within Abu Dhabi. These include more than 400 plant species and two to three million migrating birds, which pass through every year. The nation’s marine habitats are also home to the world’s densest population of dugongs, as well as the endangered Hawksbill and Green Turtles, four globally threatened species of shark, three threatened species of ray and around 240 species of fish.

Narrated by Emirati explorer and conservationist Fahood Taymour, the series consists of two-minute videos taking the viewer on a journey across the Emirate’s protected areas. Stops include both well-known tourist sites such as Jebal Hafit National Park as well as lesser-traveled locations such as Bu Tinah Island in the Marawah Marine Biosphere Reserve, a 130 kilometers ride from Abu Dhabi’s coast. Other stops include the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve and Al Ghada Protected Area.