Dubai: Hatta’s Mountain Reserve was declared a Ramsar Site of International Importance on Friday. The announcement coincides with the World Wetlands Day, observed every year on February 2.
Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: "The UAE’s environmental efforts have led to the designation of 43 protected areas that are internationally acclaimed for providing shelter to many of the species considered threatened.
"Thanks to Dubai’s commitment to preserving its wetlands, the emirate now holds three Ramsar Sites of International Importance: Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Jebel Ali Sanctuary, and Hatta Mountain Reserve. We are proud to say that the Hatta Mountain Reserve is the third protected area in Dubai and the ninth in the UAE to make it to the Ramsar List.”