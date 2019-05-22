Abu Dhabi: The first batch of economically important and over-exploited farmed fish species were released back into Abu Dhabi waters by Maryam Bint Mohammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food Security, on Wednesday.

The fish were produced by the Aquaculture Centre of Marine Studies on Abu Al Abyad Island, and were released to boost fish stocks and enhance the country’s food security.

The release was part of the EAD’s Fish Stock Enhancement Programme, which includes releasing species such as Hamour (Epinephelus coioides), Shaari (Lethrinus nebulosus), Qabit (Rhabdosargus sarba) and others, produced at different aquaculture centres in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.