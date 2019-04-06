Move to provide paint products for buildings with no adverse effects on public health

Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) has developed the green label for paints and varnishes.

The label is in line with the UAE system for the control of volatile organic compounds and heavy metals in products of paints and varnishes for buildings.

The move is aimed at providing products with low content of volatile materials, in schools, hospitals, medical centres and other places.

ESMA said the increase of number of suppliers in four and five-star products over the last two years has been 62 per cent.

ESMA’s efforts to provide paint products for buildings with no adverse effects on public health and the environment have been positively reflected in the UAE community, said Abdullah Al Maeeni, ESMA’s director-general.