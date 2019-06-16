Sharjah: Winners of a students’ contest marking World Environmental Day (June 5) were announced on Friday at Al Qasba.

Al Qasba, in coordination with Indian Association Sharjah (IAS) and Beeah, had celebrated World Environmental Day with competitions that saw around 400 students participating in four different categories.

A poster competition and short film competition was held on June 8 at IAS and the results were announced on Friday at Al Qasba. The event also featured speeches on this year’s theme of Beat Air Pollution and an environmental film screening.

Mohammad Al Hosani, acting general manager of Al Qasba, was the chief guest and had inaugurated the function.

In the short film category, the winning film was ‘CH4 – Future Unknown’, directed by Lowell Paul Monis from Delhi Private School Sharjah.