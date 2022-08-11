Dubai: Dr. Tarifa Ajeif Al Zaabi has been appointed as the new Director-General of the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), becoming the first Emirati to hold the position since the centre was founded in 1999.
Dr. Al Zaabi joined the centre in August 2019 as Deputy Director-General and has served as Acting Director-General since November 2020.
A graduate of the UAE Government Leaders Programme (Executive Leadership), she has delivered executive training and development programs for government officials in various countries as part of initiatives to transfer knowledge and develop executive government capacities.
She holds a PhD in Education from the British University in Dubai and an Executive MBA from the University of Sharjah. She has 25 years of experience in executive leadership and management, strategy development, innovation support, research, and national and international capacity development.
ICBA has become a global centre of excellence for environments facing salinity, water scarcity and drought.
The centre has partners in more than 50 countries, which has allowed it to draw on a wide variety of expertise to make a greater impact.
It has also conducted research and development activities and projects in 40 countries in Central Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, the South Caucasus and sub-Saharan Africa.