Population could grow to 11 billion by 2100, according to United Nations

Image Credit: Pexels

The world population is expected to climb to 9.7 billion in 2050 from 7.7 billion today, with the population of sub-Saharan Africa doubling, a United Nations report released Monday said.

The population could then grow to 11 billion by 2100, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs’s “World Population Prospects” report.

The study paints a picture of a future in which a handful of countries see their populaces surge as life expectancy lengthens while the global growth rate slows amid declining fertility rates.

By 2050, more than half of the world’s population growth will be concentrated in just nine countries: India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Indonesia, Egypt and the United States.

Meanwhile the world’s most-populous country China will see its population drop by 2.2 per cent, or around 31.4 million, between 2019 and 2050.

All told, 27 countries or territories have experienced a reduction of at least one per cent in the size of their populations since 2010 due to low levels of fertility.

The report also says deaths are outpacing new births in Belarus, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine, but that population loss will be offset by an inflow of migrants.

The overall global fertility rate, which declined from 3.2 births per-woman in 1990 to 2.5 in 2019, is expected to fall further to 2.2 in 2050.

That’s close to the minimum of 2.1 births needed to ensure the replacement of generations and avoid long-term population decline in the absence of migration, according to the United Nations.

The report also projects growing life expectancy generally, including in poor countries where it is now seven years less than the global average.

Global average life expectancy should reach 77.1 years in 2050 against 72.6 years currently, the report says. In 1990, the average life expectancy was 64.2 years.

Here is your list of the world's most populated countries

1. China

Population: 1,419,884,198 (Last year: 1,415,171,198)

The population of China is equivalent to 18.41 per cent of the total world population and they are ranked number 1 in the list of countries by population. There are roughly around 151 people per square kilometre. The median age in China is 37.3 years.

2. India

Population: 1,368,215,099 (Last year: 1,354,464,444 )

India population is equivalent to 17.74 per cent of the total world population and it is ranked number two. The population density in India is more than double that of china at 455 people per square kilometre. The median age in India is 27 years.

3. United States

Population: 329,010,504 (Last year: 326,830,645)

The United States population is jumps down from its predecessor to 4.28 per cent of the total world population. The population density in the United States is a much smaller 36 people per square kilometre. The median age in the United States is 37.8 years.

4. Indonesia

Population: 269,438,992 (Last Year: 266,872,775)

Indonesia population is equivalent to 3.5 per cent of the total world population and ranks at number four. The population density in Indonesia is 147 people per square kilometre. The median age in Indonesia is a young 28.3 years.

5. Pakistan

Population: 204,461,395 (Last Year: 200,919,769)

The population of Pakistan is equivalent to 2.63 per cent of the total world population and it is ranked at number 6 in the list of countries by population.

The density in Pakistan is 260 people per square kilometre. The median age in Pakistan is 22.7 years.

6. Brazil

212,338,575 (Last Year: 210,867,954 )

Brazil's population is equivalent to 2.76 per cent of the total world population. Brazil ranks number 5 in the list of countries by population and has a population density in Brazil is 25 people per square kilometre. The median age in Brazil is 31.7 years.

7. Nigeria

Population: 200,780,190 (Last Year: 196,014,916 )

Nigeria population is equivalent to 2.57 per cent of the total world population. The population density in Nigeria is 215 people per square kilometre. The median age in Nigeria is 17.9 years.

8. Bangladesh

Population: 168,005,572 (Last Year: 166,415,337)

Bangladesh population is equivalent to 2.18 per cent of the total world population. The population density in Bangladesh is a whopping 1,278 people per square kilometre. The median age in Bangladesh is 26.0 years.

9. Russia

Population: 143,897,997 (Last Year: 143,964,017 )

The Russian population is equivalent to 1.89 per cent of the total world population. The population density in Russia is just 9 people per square kilometre. The median age in Russia is 38.9 years.

10. Mexico

Population: 132,272,222 (Last Year: 130,803,510 )