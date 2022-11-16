Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Wednesday approved the roadmap towards zero-emissions in the emirate’s public transport by 2050.

Sheikh Hamdan approved the zero-emission plan as he chaired the Council’s meeting in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Deputy Chairman of the council.

The move was taken in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai’s position as a global model of sustainability and green transition.

“Establishing Dubai as a global model of sustainability and green transition requires us to work collectively. We are committed to continuing the implementation of green initiatives with positive environmental impact to reduce climate change,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“We approved the roadmap to complete the transition to zero-emissions public transport. Dubai has become a global model of sustainability, and we look forward to welcoming the world at COP28 at Expo City Dubai.

“Our green initiatives continue for the future of our planet so as to become a global hub for creativity and innovation and an outstanding example for the world in hosting and sharing our experiences with them at COP28 at Expo City next year,” Sheikh Hamdan emphasised.

Policies for licensing early-education centres in Dubai, and activating and stimulating non-profit organisations in the emirate were also approved.

Zero-emission transportation

Dubai is making steady progress in achieving its objective to reduce carbon emissions in the emirate by implementing its Clean Energy Strategy 2050. It is also aligned with the Energy and Water Demand Management Strategy 2030, and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, part of an integrated approach that ensures the participation of all local sectors in achieving the goals of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. The landmark Net Zero pledge was made by the UAE during COP26 in the UK.

The roadmap for achieving the transition towards zero-emission public transport in Dubai by 2050 is based on a set of executive initiatives related to the infrastructure, the circular economy and green mobility, which will achieve the desired environmental impact by avoiding nearly 8 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of planting 132 million trees. It also equates to financial savings of Dh3 billion by 2050.

Under the initiative, which is a part of an integrated strategy to contribute to adapting to climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the deployment of clean energy vehicles will gradually increase. The Roads and Transport Authority will add electric and hydrogen vehicles to its fleet of public transportation buses, school transport, taxis and limousines. It will also rehabilitate the infrastructure and expand the use of clean energy to encompass buildings and facilities, in addition to recycling waste to support the circular economy.

The roadmap is in line with the UAE’s vision to transform climate change challenges into opportunities to advance economic diversification and achieve sustainable economic development by developing new industries, technologies, skills and jobs that support environmental protection and preservation. This will be achieved by striking a balance between putting in place sustainable development measures and reducing the impact of climate change by diversifying sources of income, building a knowledge economy, and shifting towards a green economy.

Early Learning

The Executive Council of Dubai also approved the policy for licensing early-learning institutions, which will contribute to enhancing Dubai’s attractiveness and competitiveness. It will be integrated with all government educational initiatives to encourage engagement at this important phase in children’s lives. Under the supervision of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the policy will operate through the incentives it provides in attracting experienced Emirati talent. It will encourage investment in this sector, especially by local entrepreneurs and major international organisations in the field of early childhood. Its goals include improving services to meet global standards and responding to diverse family needs and expectations, in addition to strengthening social values among youth while achieving the highest levels of excellence in accordance with the best international standards in education.

The policy will take into account a number of objectives, including the promotion of the Arabic language, Islamic education and the national identity of Emirati children, improving the quality of education and care services, and enhancing family and community awareness.

Incentivising non-profit organisations

The Executive Council also adopted a policy to incentivise Non-Profit Organisations in Dubai to support the enhancement of quality of life by activating the role of civil society in social development. The new policy will improve social services in the emirate through an integrated system of legislative frameworks, standards and initiatives to enhance continuous quality development. It will also direct the efforts of Non-Profit Organisations to achieve social development priorities and increase the efficiency of government resources that are allocated to the provision of social services.

The policy responds to the significant developments taking place in the Non-Profit Organisations sector – which includes licensed non-profit associations and institutions – and the sector’s vital role in Dubai with regard to education, society and healthcare. There are 257 organisations licensed by the Community Development Authority and other licensing authorities in Dubai.