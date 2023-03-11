Dubai: The Emirate of Dubai has been named the cleanest city in the world, adding yet another feather to its cap.
This was according to the Global Power City Index, which is issued by the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.
Upon hearing the news, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to express his pride in the achievement.
He stated that cleanliness is not just a matter of hygiene but a reflection of culture and faith. The UAE Vice President also stressed the importance of maintaining the city's safety, stability and prosperity, as these factors are closely linked to the city's cleanliness and overall quality of life.
In the tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Dubai is the cleanest city in the world according to the Global Power City Index issued by Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan for the past 3 years. Cleanliness is a cornerstone of civilization and culture, and it stems from faith. Proud that Dubai is not only the cleanest, but also the safest and most beautiful city in the world. Let's work together to keep it safe, stable, and prosperous.”
Given the global competition between cities, the Global Power City Index (GPCI) evaluates and ranks the major cities of the world according to their “magnetism,” or their comprehensive power to attract people, capital, and enterprises from around the world.
It does so through measuring 6 functions—Economy, Research and Development, Cultural Interaction, Livability, Environment, and Accessibility—providing a multidimensional ranking. The GPCI is able to grasp the strengths, weaknesses, and challenges of global cities in a continuously changing world not only through a ranking, but also through analyzing that ranking’s specific components.