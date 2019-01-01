Dubai: Dubai Municipality has won the first prize in the eighth edition of the Climate Change Awards 2018 for the results of the study on the use of nanotechnology in paints under prevailing climatic conditions and their impact on reducing the carbon footprint.
The award comes as an embodiment of the Municipality’s commitment to its forward-looking strategic plan aimed at the sustainability of the city’s environment by protecting the environment and its natural resources as well as implementing leading sustainability systems.
Engineer Ameen Ahmad Ameen, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) Department said that the study, which won the award, included the use of paints improved with nanotechnology on one part of a model house that was constructed, while the normal paint was used on the other part of the house.
“The model house, constructed at the DCL premises, was exposed to local weather conditions for a full year. A plan was developed and implemented for conducting laboratory tests on the paints. The results showed an increase in the resistance to dust in the improved paint, as well as an increase in colour retention time as a result of using this technology. Municipality’s winning this award comes in recognition of the ongoing sustainable development efforts and its drive to preserve the environment,” he said.
The award is organised annually to honour the unique efforts of various institutions and countries around the world to reduce the emission of carbon and temperature that is increasing as a result of daily human practices.