Dubai: Dubai Municipality has launched a Smart Inspection Programme which will enable more accurate environmental monitoring as per international standard specifications.
This will contribute to organising, planning and overseeing the environmental monitoring operations in industrial and service facilities and development projects in the emirate, as part of the municipality’s efforts to ensure that the owners of these establishments and projects adhere to environmental requirements and standards, in order to enhance their sustainability.
The programme was designed to comply with the specifications and characteristics necessary for the implementation of environmental monitoring, by automating the monitoring procedures in all facilities and projects. This will help optimise time, efforts and costs incurred to save the data and records of the inspections. Furthermore, it will enhance the level of environmental commitment among the owners of the facilities and projects, as per the environmental laws and legislations in force in Dubai.
Programme features
The Smart Inspection Programme has many features that make the monitoring processes easier. It provides all data by making it possible to view a summary of inspections, including planned, in-progress and completed inspection visits.
Inspection lists were also designed in accordance with environmental inspection requirements for various environmental sectors, in order to ensure the quality, accuracy and efficiency of the reports, especially since the inspection reports will be saved in the system, making it easy to refer to them when needed.
The programme provides access to data of industrial and service facilities and development projects, facilitating the modification of their details and contact data, adding any new facilities or projects, scheduling annual inspection plans for all inspectors in the system, as well as the possibility of entering and resetting follow-up inspection plans or emergency visits.
The launch of the programme is part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to complete the automation of all monitoring operations related to environment, health and safety and food safety.