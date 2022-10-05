Dubai: Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fresh Water Norway, aiming to explore expanding the water supply chain and bolster water security in the region.
The collaboration, which stands to support Fresh Water Norway's UAE foothold and expand its water supply chain throughout the region, could see a staggering 1 billion litres of pure natural drinking water flow through Dubai every year, over a period of 50 years. The move is aimed to significantly bolster water security, DMCC said in a press statement.
Water centre
The latest announcement is timed to coincide with DMCC's plans to launch its own water centre -- a move triggered in part by concerns at global water insecurity and volatility of supply. Further details are expected to be announced in the coming months.
The MoU is viewed as a core strategic collaboration for both parties. Fresh Water Norway will be able to avail in immediate terms of DMCC's world-class services, global connections and network across supply chains, and unrivalled ability to drive trade flows through Dubai.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, "DMCC is very proud to partner with Fresh Water Norway. This is a critical time for our planet and more needs to be done urgently to deal with major environmental and social challenges such as global water insecurity and high water stress facing countries as well as the plastic crisis in our oceans.
"Fresh Water's unique access to 1 billion litres of pure natural drinking water a year, combined with DMCC's unrivalled trade infrastructure and connectivity, provides a significant opportunity to address the imminent global challenge in the long-term."
Sustainable best practice
"The launch of dedicated DMCC water centre in Dubai will not only bring the conversation of water to the forefront, but also attract the sector's leading companies to create a global centre for innovation, sustainable best practice, knowledge and education, while ensuring that the world's most transported commodity has ability to reach water distressed areas," he added.
Alf Andersen, Chairman, Fresh Water Norway, commented, "At Fresh Water Norway, we are ready to export natural Norwegian drinking water to the Region in collaboration with DMCC. Whether exported in bulk for emergency water supply and storage, or ready-made for market consumption in fully recyclable packaging, we are confident Fresh Water Norway's presence in Dubai and the Region will enhance access to pure natural drinking water, and significantly reduce use of plastics."