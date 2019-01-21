Dubai: Date palm waste has been found to be an excellent alternative to current materials used in microwave absorbers, such as polystyrene and polyurethane, according to a recent study from the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD).
Its naturally high silica content, high external surface area and absorbent properties make date palm waste a green alternative, the study found.
“This is a great opportunity that will generate income for farmers, companies and the UAE and will also reduce the cost of producing microwave absorbers,” Dr Mohammad Fareq Malek, associate professor at UOWD said. “It will also help to preserve the environment and maintain sustainability of the life cycle of the ecosystem.”
Demand for microwave absorbers is rising fast due to an explosive growth in the wireless communications industry, and ever more stringent electromagnetic compliance requirements.