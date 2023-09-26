Dubai: The COP28 Presidency has hosted a Youth Ambition Majlis, aimed at engaging youngsters in the international climate agenda, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the UAE Consulate in New York.
At the majlis, COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Youth Climate Champion Shamma Al Mazrui met with more than 30 youth representatives from around the world to discuss the deliverables for youth at COP28. Other guests at the event included Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Alliances For Global Sustainability, who also took part in the discussion.
During the majlis, Dr. Al Jaber highlighted that the creativity, ideas, passion and determination of young people will be critical towards ensuring that COP28 achieves ambitious outcomes that benefit future generations and how events such as the majlis provide youth with the opportunity to share their ideas, ambitions, and aspirations ahead of COP28.
Al Mazrui addressed questions raised by youth regarding their participation at COP28 and reiterated the presidency’s commitment towards strengthening the participation of youth in climate processes, formal policymaking and decision-making in climate conferences and meetings.
Shamma said, “For the first time in the history of COPs, we will have a dedicated day for Youth, Children, Education and Skills, in addition to a designated youth space in both the green and blue zones. At COP28, we are disrupting the status quo, delivering on commitments and introducing new solutions and innovations by tapping into the unlimited potential of youth”.
The majlis follows the launch by the COP28 Presidency earlier this year of the International Youth Climate Delegate Programme. The International YCDP will select 100 youth delegates, primarily from least developed countries (LDC) and small island developing states (SIDS), to participate in climate negotiations and related public-private partnership initiatives.