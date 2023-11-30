Dr Sultan Al Jaber welcomes Chinese delegation to COP28

12:47PM



Free water bottle, Nol card

COP28 is championing sustainability in all aspects. There are no cups to take water from the dispensers kept across the Blue Zone. Fret not, for all Blue Zone accredited delegates can get free water bottles. They will also get a Nol card for free to travel around Dubai as the climate change summit is encouraging participants to use public transport, especially Dubai Metro. Delegates can collect these from the Blue Zone Service Hub.

Free water bottle and NOL card are distributed to Blue Zone delegates. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

12:35PM



12:30PM



SULMI, Electronic bike to be on sale soon

12:20PM



Watch: UAE's progress over the last 50 years

12:05PM



Inside UAE's House of Sustainability

11:45AM



Delegates arrive at COP28 Blue Zone

Delegates arrive at COP28 Blue Zone. at Expo City Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Delegates arrive at COP28 Blue Zone. at Expo City Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Delegates arrive at COP28 Blue Zone. at Expo City Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Delegates arrive at COP28 Blue Zone. at Expo City Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News View gallery as list

11:30AM



Go Vegan Please!

Around 80 climate activists from across the world are on the ground at COP28 to encourage participants to go vegan. They are distributing vegan sandwiches and diary-free cookies. Meat and dairy businesses are increasingly criticised for causing large emission of greenhouse gases. The dairy industry alone produces 3.4 per cent of the world's human-made emissions, even more than airplanes. Animals farming releases methane, a gas that is way stronger than carbon dioxide in warming the planet. If we don't act fast, scientists say that the methane from farming could make the world heat up by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, leading to a dangerous and irreversible climate crisis.

Climate activists are distributing vegan sandwiches and diary-free cookies. Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News Climate activists from across the world are on the ground at COP28 to encourage participants to go vegan Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News View gallery as list

11:17AM



World flies down to Dubai

World flies down to Dubai to protect Earth from climate change. As many as 97,000 delegates including world leaders and climate agencies have registered to the Blue Zone and 400,000 visitors including UAE residents and climate champions from across the world have registered to the Green Zone at Expo City Dubai. Long queues of attendees trying to collect their badges can be seen on the first day. There are separate queues for those who have to collect their badges and those who already collected to enter the Blue Zone.