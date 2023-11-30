With a strong call for immediate global climate action, the most anticipated event of the year - COP28 – is finally here. Starting today, leaders from around the globe, over 160 of them, are gathering in Dubai to tackle the urgent climate crisis. The official opening ceremony will occur at 2 pm.
COP28 is championing sustainability in all aspects. There are no cups to take water from the dispensers kept across the Blue Zone. Fret not, for all Blue Zone accredited delegates can get free water bottles. They will also get a Nol card for free to travel around Dubai as the climate change summit is encouraging participants to use public transport, especially Dubai Metro. Delegates can collect these from the Blue Zone Service Hub.
Around 80 climate activists from across the world are on the ground at COP28 to encourage participants to go vegan. They are distributing vegan sandwiches and diary-free cookies. Meat and dairy businesses are increasingly criticised for causing large emission of greenhouse gases. The dairy industry alone produces 3.4 per cent of the world's human-made emissions, even more than airplanes. Animals farming releases methane, a gas that is way stronger than carbon dioxide in warming the planet. If we don't act fast, scientists say that the methane from farming could make the world heat up by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, leading to a dangerous and irreversible climate crisis.
World flies down to Dubai to protect Earth from climate change. As many as 97,000 delegates including world leaders and climate agencies have registered to the Blue Zone and 400,000 visitors including UAE residents and climate champions from across the world have registered to the Green Zone at Expo City Dubai. Long queues of attendees trying to collect their badges can be seen on the first day. There are separate queues for those who have to collect their badges and those who already collected to enter the Blue Zone.
