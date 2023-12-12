Twelve days after the COP28 UAE commenced, the UN Climate Summit is nearing its finale, with officials working feverishly on the final resolution that will contain initiatives and pledges to rein in global warming. Crowds at the Expo City in Dubai have started to thin out, the hubs are hosting fewer events, and everyone’s step has slowed. There’s a sense of finality to the Conference of Parties. Catch our live coverage on Day 13 .

COP28 goes into overtime

COP has already overrun scheduled time. The event was supposed to close at 11 am today.

UN stresses urgent need for increased climate funding

On the last day of COP28, UNCTAD, the UN trade and development body, emphasised a consensus on the imperative to significantly increase funding for the climate objectives of developing countries. Article 9 of the Paris Agreement provides that developed country parties take the lead in mobilising climate finance based on developing country needs and priorities.

Blending metaverse and AI to highlight climate crisis

The COP28 conference marked the inauguration of the "One Point Five" newspaper, a publication dedicated to addressing climate and environmental issues within the metaverse. The newspaper aims to illuminate the consequences of climate change and its impact on the environment.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the conference, Khaled Ammar, the Founder of the "One Point Five" newspaper, provided insights into the publication. He highlighted its integration of virtual reality, metaverse, and artificial intelligence technologies.

Ammar underscored the significance of launching numerous effective initiatives rooted in technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse, to achieve the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement. Maintaining the possibility of avoiding a temperature increase beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius requires a concerted effort in leveraging these technological tools.

Loss and Damage Fund hits $800m

The Loss and Damage Fund that became operational on the first day of COP28 has now hit $800million, according to Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, director general of COP28.

“What the Presidency has been able to deliver on the first day of COP, a decision on something so controversial, is Loss and Damage [Fund] that will serve the vulnerable communities. And guess what? We went a step further. Not only did we operationalise the Loss and Damage, but we capitalised it and today we have almost $800 million in pledges to Loss and Damage. And that's already a success from COP28,” said Al Suwaidi.

Ferrying journalists to and from the media centre

Mariam Abubakar Bakanga from Tanzania has been ferrying journalists to and from the media centre in her buggy for the past 12 days. "I have been so happy to meet new people every day. In fact, in my excitement I would even skip my meals and not realise it. My work here ends on Wednesday and I will be looking out for something to do. But I will take with me the lovely memories from this event," Mariam says.

New draft of the first Global Stocktake

The UAE Presidency of COP28 will release a new draft of the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of COP28, announced Tuesday - the scheduled final day of the UN Climate Conference in Dubai.

Following overnight deliberations with the Parties, the UAE Presidency has decided to issue a new draft, said Al Suwaidi.

“The text includes all the elements we need for a comprehensive plan to 2030. It's all that mitigation adaptation means of implementation loss and damage. And we've been seeking the right balance between those elements,” he added.

COP28 Visitors at Green zone

Facts on COP28 until 11 December 2023

• COP28 has mobilized over $83 billion in funding, setting the pace for a new era in climate action.

• These include the first ever declarations on food systems transformation and health, plus declarations on renewable energy and efficiency, as well as initiatives to decarbonize heavy emitting industries.

• 11 pledges and declarations have been launched and received historic support.

• On day one of COP28, the Presidency facilitated a historic agreement to operationalize and capitalize funding for Loss and Damage, supporting those on the front lines of the climate crisis with $792 million already pledged to date.

o $3.5 billion in new money announced to replenish the Green Climate Fund (GCF)

o $134 million announced toward the Adaptation Fund

o $129.3 million announced toward the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDC)

o $31 million to the Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF)

• UAE launched a $30 billion catalytic fund, ALTÉRRA, to drive positive climate action. The fund seeks to mobilize an additional $250 billion globally.

• The UAE committed $200 million to help vulnerable countries through Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and $150 million to fund water scarcity solutions.

• The World Bank announced an increase of $9 billion annually for 2024 and 2025 to finance climate-related projects. Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) announced a cumulative increase of over $22.6 billion toward climate action.

The full breakdown of pledges and declarations so far is as follows:

• The Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge has been endorsed by 130 countries.

• The COP28 UAE Declaration on Agriculture, Food, & Climate has received endorsements from 153 countries.

• The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health has been endorsed by 141 countries.

• The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate Finance has been endorsed by 13 countries.

• The Global Cooling Pledge has been endorsed by 66 countries.

• The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate Relief, Recovery & Peace has been endorsed by 78 countries and 40 organizations.

• The COP28 UAE Declaration on Hydrogen and Derivates has been endorsed by 37 countries.

• The COP28 UAE Declaration on Gender-Responsive Just Transitions has been endorsed by 78 countries

• The Coalition for High Ambition Multilevel Partnerships (CHAMP) Pledge has been endorsed by 67 countries.

• The Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter has been endorsed by 52 companies, representing 40 percent of global oil production.

• The Industrial Transition Accelerator has been endorsed by 35 companies and six industry associations, including World Steel Association, International Aluminium Institute, Global Renewable Alliance, Global Cement and Concrete Association, Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, International Air Transport Association.

Breakdown of financial pledges and contributions so far:

• Loss and Damage: $792 million

• Green Climate Fund: $3.5 billion (increasing second replenishment to $12.8 billion)

• Adaptation Fund: $134 million

• Least Developed Countries Fund: $129.3 million

• Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF): $31 million

• Renewable Energy: $5 billion

• Cooling: $57 million

• Clean Cooking: $30 million

• Technology: $568 million

• Methane: $1.2 billion

• Climate Finance: $30 billion from UAE, $200 million in Special Drawing Rights, and $31.6 billion from Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs)

• Food: $3.1 billion

• Nature: $2.6 billion

• Health: $2.9 billion

• Water: $150 million

• Gender: $2.8 million

• Relief, Recovery and Peace: $1.2 billion

• Local Climate Action: $467 million