Abu Dhabi: With COP28 underway, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 Network, COP28’s key health partner, has deployed its efforts in decarbonisation and sustainability. As a proactive contributor to the sustainable future of health, the hospital’s patient-centric approach and sustainability endeavours underscore its success in prioritising the well-being of patients, caregivers, and the community and align with the Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030.
To date, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has achieved remarkable sustainability milestones, including an 11.3 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the baseline year, a 100 per cent landscape waste recycling rate, purchase of local green produce over imports where possible, utilisation of 100 per cent FSC-certified paper, and more.
The hospital’s recapitalisation efforts include proactive equipment and facility retrofits, such as advanced lighting systems, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) fan motors, and air exchange rebalancing in operating theaters. These initiatives have resulted in a remarkable 10 per cent reduction in energy consumption by cost, and a substantial step toward a more sustainable operating environment.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has set ambitious targets for 2030, including an 18 per cent reduction in energy consumption compared to the 2017 baseline, an increase in waste recycling to 30 per cent and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 21 per cent.
Commitment
Dr. Jorge Guzman, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “One of the biggest health threats facing humanity today is climate change, and if grouped as a country, the healthcare industry would be the fifth-largest contributor to global carbon emissions.
Dr. Jorge Guzman
"At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we are dedicated to sustainability and world-class healthcare. We take responsibility for addressing climate change, aligning with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s emission reduction goals and global sustainability standards. Through our commitment to socially responsible practices, we aim for sustainability excellence and support healthcare facilities in the region to surpass sustainability targets.”
Green initiatives
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi shows the way for health institutions: its dedication to sustainability has earned recognition from regional and global organisations.
In partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF, the hospital has joined the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA) Advisory Committee, furthering climate action within the UAE and contributing to the ambitious UAE Net Zero 2050 goal.
The hospital received Recognition Certificates for Sustainability Reporting at the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum 2023, and both Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and its Fatima bint Mubarak Center achieved LEED Gold Certification from the United States Green Building Council.
The Arab Hospitals Federation (AHF) awarded the Gold Initiative Certificate to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for its leadership in driving change within the healthcare sector, fostering healthy communities, enhancing environmental impact, promoting innovative models of care, and championing sustainability across nine Arab countries.