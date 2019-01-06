Dubai: Jane Goodall, the world’s foremost authority on chimpanzees and a leading conservationist, will be speaking at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on January 19. Known for her life’s work studying Gombe chimpanzees, Goodall will also be talking about her educational project in the UAE: Roots and Shoots. The event, titled ‘Reasons for Hope’, is hosted by the Emirates Literature Foundation, and will take place at the DIFC Conference Centre at 4pm. Tickets cost Dh75 and are available from www.elfdubai.org/en/jane-goodall-reasons-for-hope