Dubai: Jane Goodall, the world’s foremost authority on chimpanzees and a leading conservationist, will be speaking at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on January 19. Known for her life’s work studying Gombe chimpanzees, Goodall will also be talking about her educational project in the UAE: Roots and Shoots. The event, titled ‘Reasons for Hope’, is hosted by the Emirates Literature Foundation, and will take place at the DIFC Conference Centre at 4pm. Tickets cost Dh75 and are available from www.elfdubai.org/en/jane-goodall-reasons-for-hope
Goodall said: “For the last five years with start-up support from Abu Dhabi Environment Agency, we have been able to establish a successful programme in 100 schools across the UAE, predominantly Abu Dhabi. One of my wishes for my ongoing legacy is the establishment of Roots and Shoots in all emirates.”