Khor Fakkan: Participants of an awareness campaign for visitors to the mountains of the eastern region were honoured by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) recently.

EPAA organised the campaign to preserve the mountains and their natural resources and environmental features.

HE Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA chairperson, said, “The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of responsible recreation in natural environments, preserving the area’s appearance, preventing mountains from being defaced by drawings or flags, restoring environmental balance and protecting the botanical diversity in the mountains.”