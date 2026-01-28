Abu Dhabi tracks 90 million tonnes of CO₂ in first year of climate programme

Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said, “The inaugural year of the Measurement, Reporting and Verification programme marks a definitive shift from ambition to precise, data-driven action. By capturing 90 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions from more than 250 companies, we have brought 80 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s major emitting activities under a single, transparent framework. This framework establishes the foundation of a high-performance, low-carbon economy and drives long-term competitiveness.”