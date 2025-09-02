Abu Dhabi to host 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in cooperation with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, will host the 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi from October 9 to 15. The global gathering, organized under the umbrella of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing international efforts to protect the environment and biodiversity. The Congress is expected to unveil major global initiatives that will shape the future of environmental action and strengthen international collaboration to protect nature.