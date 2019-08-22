Initiative has resulted in the hatching of more than 400,000 captive-bred birds

Abu Dhabi: The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) will shine a light on the overwhelming success of its breeding and release programme at the Abu Dhabi Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) from August 27-31.

Visitors to the IFHC stand (No 9 A30) at the exhibition open 11am to 10pm daily will be able to learn about the preservation work being done across migratory ranges of Asian and North African Houbara from Mongolia to Morocco.

An interactive wall and globe will provide detailed information on IFHC’s ecology in a host of countries and major milestones in the breeding and release programme, which has resulted in the hatching of more than 400,000 captive-bred Houbara, which has contributed to safeguarding the genetic purity of the species and helped in balancing wild houbara populations.

“The International Fund for Houbara Conservation is committed to preserving heritage and conserving the future, and Adihex offers the perfect platform to engage with our primary audience, the falconry community on the importance of sustaining a future for the environment and the region’s emblematic species keeping traditions and heritage sports alive,” said Majid Al Mansouri, managing director, IFHC.

“Furthermore, the exhibition enables us to start dialogue with future falconers, the next generation who really can make a difference as our conservation leaders of tomorrow. We look forward to an interesting exhibition, exploring potential partnerships and forming new, long-lasting relationships and hope visitors to our stand will be both informed and entertained.”

During the five-day event, IFHC will also highlight the progress of ‘The Conservation Education: The Houbara Model’, a three-pillared, cross-curricular education programme, which was implemented in the UAE national school curriculum last year and is already supported by more than 40 schools across the seven emirates in just over seven months. During the exhibition, IFHC will honour the winners of an inter-school bag design competition.

Other elements at the IFHC’s stand include the preview screening of The Houbara Story — a documentary on the Fund’s conservation efforts — and interactive activities including solving a puzzle to ‘free’ a trapped Houbara.

IFHC officials will also be on hand to share details of the Fund’s internship programme and engage falconers on the importance of sourcing Houbara from legitimate sources for training purposes.