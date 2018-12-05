DUBAI: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), and Fish Farm LLC have installed 200 artificial caves from Al Badiyah Island to Khor Fakkan.
The step marks the second phase of the agreement between MOCCAE and Fish Farm to install a total of 500 artificial caves in two phases, with the aim of enhancing fish stocks in UAE waters. Carried out in May 2018, the first phase included the installation of 300 artificial caves across 30 sites, stretching from Al Badiyah Island in Fujairah to Loulouiya Harbour in Sharjah.
The installation sites were carefully hand-picked in proximity to the country’s coasts, with the aim of bringing fishing areas closer to shore to reduce the operational costs of fishing trips and eliminate the risks associated with deep-sea fishing.