Abu Dhabi: A total of 20 playgrounds across the capital city are set to be refurbished in order to better serve residents, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced.
The refurbishments include upgrading the play equipment, covering the ground with softer child-friendly surfaces, reinstalling sustainable lighting and undertaking works to improve the general safety of the playgrounds, the municipality said in a statement.
Four playgrounds have already been completely refurbished, and five more will be completed by the end of 2018. Another 11 parks are set to be upgraded in the first three months of next year.