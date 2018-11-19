Dubai: Al Lokrit, one of Dubai’s oldest floral wholesalers, distributed 1,500 locally grown fruit and vegetable saplings to kindergarten pupils studying at Dubai Gems Private School, Oud Metha, on Thursday.
The saplings included locally grown fruit, tomatoes, chillis and peppers. The initiative was aimed at bringing children closer to nature and making them aware of the importance of ‘saving our planet’ by creating a change in our food chain that starts in our homes.
It’s a small step in making UAE a self-reliant economy in food production, said Lokrit managing director Gidwani. “We believe that the best way to make a change is to ‘catch the kids’ at their preliminary stages’, he added.