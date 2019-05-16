Each of the marine animals, aged between ten months and one-years-old, had been born and cared for in the Atlantis’ fish hospital before being deemed fit to enter the sea. A team of marine experts carefully studied each one based on its size and how well they were feeding before deciding they were strong enough to be released into open waters. The release was carried out in the presence of Dr Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Khalid Sharif Al Awadhi, Executive Director at Environment, Health and Safety Control Sector of Dubai Municipality.