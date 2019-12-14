Over 5,000 volunteers take part in Clean up UAE campaign

Thousands of Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) volunteers participated in a clean-up campaign, mopping up 12.5 waste at Al Qudra Lakes.

Held under the Patronage of the Ministry of Economy, the 18th cycle of the annual national environmental campaign “Clean Up UAE” reached its fourth stop, Dubai, on Saturday.

Equipped with cotton gloves and biodegradable plastic bags, as many as 5,340 volunteers divided into six teams scoured an area of 18 square kilometers to collect waste from three different locations.

The event started with the Dubai Music Band, followed by a speech of Habiba Al Mar’ashi -Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group and a welcome address from His Excellency Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, said the choice of Al Qudra Lake site sends a strong message to the community about the value of cherishing the environment and raising awareness on the protection of its beautiful natural resources.

The 18th cycle of the Clean up campaign has been rallying across the seven emirates under the slogan “Are you the Solution to this Pollution?”

The Clean up UAE Campaign in Dubai was held in association with the Dubai Municipality, Dubai Tourism and the Seih Al Salm Protected Area. It was sponsored by NMC Healthcare and co-sponsored by McDonald’s UAE and Etihad-Esco.