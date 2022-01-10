Dubai: If you are someone who enjoys barbecuing in Dubai, remember to follow these guidelines from Dubai Municipality.
The civic body has reminded residents and visitors about the guidelines for safe barbecues to prevent fire accidents.
“Spend a wonderful and cozy winter and enjoy a barbecue gathering with friends and family, but don’t forget to follow #DubaiMunicipality’s guidelines for a safe barbecue to prevent fire incidents,” the municipality said in a tweet on Sunday.
What are the guidelines?
Make sure the stove is safe before lighting the coals
Do not light coal in an enclosed space
Keep the burning stove away from children
Keep the lighter fluid away from the stove and out of children’s reach
Wear heat-resistant gloves and avoid wearing loose clothing near a burning stove
Turn off the fire when you are done, and dispose of coal properly to avoid burns