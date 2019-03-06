Abu Dhabi: The decision to unify public and private sector holidays in the UAE will make employees more productive and provide a major impetus to the country’s economic growth, according to Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

“The unified holidays will especially encourage Emiratis to explore productive career opportunities across diverse economic sectors in the UAE, which now become even more attractive, thanks to the equal holiday benefits,” Al Hamli told Gulf News in an exclusive statement. “The decision by the UAE Cabinet will not only bring parity in benefits between both public and private sectors, but also help attract the best national talents to take up private sector jobs,” he said.

Equal holiday benefits in public and private sectors will therefore increase the productivity of the workforce, as well as improve family ties — all of which will reflect in enhanced employee efficiency. - Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation

The decision is also in line with the UAE 2021 Vision, a focus of which is enabling more Emiratis to join the private sector. “The private sector is a key driver of the UAE economy and is considered the perfect segment to attract the best professional Emirati talents that form the backbone of a competitive economy. Equal holiday benefits for public and private sectors will therefore increase the productivity of the workforce, as well as improve family ties — all of which will reflect in enhanced employee efficiency in the private sector,” he said.