Dubai: Dubai government has announced the listing of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Saturday.
In a series of tweets, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, announced today (Saturday) the listing of Empower on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) saying that the move comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Established in 2003 by Royal Decree, Empower has grown its facilities from a single temporary plant in Dubai International Financial Centre, to operating across 65 plants representing 79 per cent market share in the UAE, and serving over 45,000 customers.
Empower currently provides its services to world-class projects such as Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Healthcare City, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Production City, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Design District, and has several developments in the pipeline.
Through 84 plant rooms and a more than 350 kilometers-long network, Empower operates on more than 1.640 million Refrigeration Tons and serves more than 140,000 corporate and individual consumers in more than 1,252 buildings. Empower employs more than 845 professionals at its offices and plants in Dubai, and holds 76%+ market share of Dubai’s District Cooling sector.
In 2021, Empower signed an agreement to acquire district cooling plants affiliated with Dubai International Airport, with a total value of Dh 1.1 billion. DFM).