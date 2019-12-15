Ministry of Human Resources reminded employers to ensure the safety of workers in UAE

Traffic snarls near Sharjah's Central Souq caused heavy delays to motorists who attempted to drive into Dubai during a thunderstorm. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Employees in the UAE can avail of flexible working hours during unstable weather conditions, reminded the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Sunday.

The announcement was made after rain was reported across several areas of the country, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The National Centre of Meteorology issued yellow, orange and red alerts due to unstable weather over the sea and coastal areas, and said rainy conditions are expected to continue until Thursday.

On its official Twitter account, the ministry explained that according to a circular issued in 2018, employers should adhere to the safety requirements of workers during unstable weather conditions, and “late arrival to work should be taken into consideration”.

In the circular, Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, called on establishments to ensure the safety of workers during their commute to and from work during rainy weather, or on days when heavy fog affects visibility on the road.