1. UAE celebrates wedding of Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter
Reception held in honour of newlyweds on Saturday at Dubai World Trade Centre
2. Emirati’s journey from laundry-chain owner to CEO
Learning from failure pushes Alzarooni to achieve new heights with each venture
3. Watch: Saudi astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Mecca
Rayana Barnawi embarks on historic journey conducts groundbreaking experiments
4. Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for Hajj pilgrims
Pilgrims failing to complete and sign customs declaration will be held accountable
5. Abu Dhabi clarifies new rules on electric scooters
ITC alerts users about types and specifications of scooters and bikes permitted on roads