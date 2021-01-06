Fujairah: A 21-year–old Emirati man died after his vehicle collided into a truck and was crushed by it on Al Taiwan Road in Saram area in Fujairah, on Wednesday evening, police said.
The truck driver received minor injuries. A video of the accident showing the horrific accident went viral on social media. Resuce officers were seen cutting the ‘smashed’ car with hydraulic cutters to rescue the driver who had died on the spot.
Colonel Saleh Mohammad Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Fujairah, said that the Fujairah Police Operations room had received a report at around 5.30pm stating that a vehicle had collided with a truck on Al Taiwan Road, and that there were injuries. Police patrols and national ambulance crew moved to the accident site, and it was found that the victim died on the spot as a result of the severe injuries. Police said they are investigating the incident.
Fujairah Police urged motorists to adhere to traffic regulations as well as abide by speed limits on internal roads and the highways.