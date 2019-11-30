Ras Al Khaimah: A 14-year-old Emirati girl lost her hand after falling from a bike while she was playing with it in Awafi area of Ras Al Khaimah.

The girl was taken to Saqr Hospital at first but was airlifted to another hospital by helicopter. Her hand which had got severed from the body was preserved in ice for possible reconstruction. It was not immediately clear if the reconstruction could be done.