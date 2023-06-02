Sharjah: An Emirati couple died on Friday and their two children were injured in a road accident in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah.
According to Sharjah police, children are fighting for their lives at Rashid Hospital in Dubai.
The police received a call on Friday morning about the accident on Khor Fakkan road in Sharjah. The car had collided with a water tanker.
The 35-year-old husband and his 27-year-old wife died on the spot while their children were rushed to first rushed to Al Dhaid Hospital and then to Rashid Hosptial in Dubai in critical condition. The bodies of couple were handed over to their family and they were buried in Al Dhaid cemetery after Friday prayers.
Sharjah Police are further investigating the cause of accident.