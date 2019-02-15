Sharjah: Emirati badminton player Mohammad Al Zarouni brought the UAE three badminton gold medals at the IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019 on Thursday.
Syrian Haifa Mansour achieved two gold medals for her home country Syria held at the American University of Sharjah
Al Zarouni took his first gold medal in the MS WH2 competition. His second came after teaming up with Syrian Haifa Mansour in the XD WH1 — WH2 exhibition competition. He secured his third gold when he doubled up with Kuwaiti Khalid Yaseen.
A thrilled Al Zarouni said: “There was fierce competitions in Badminton games, I’m excited to have accomplished this feat in a single day of competing at the American University of Sharjah. These medals are a starting point for new achievements in the near future.”
Indian Parul Parmar teamed up with Thai Samownkorn Photisuppaiboon and secured the gold medal in the WD SL3 — SU5 exhibition against Emirati Meera Abouhatab and Zainab Mohammad from Bahrain.
In the MS SL3 competition, the gold medal was claimed by Indian Pramod Bhagat. He also won the gold medal in the XD SL 3 — SU 5 category after teaming up with countryman Parul Parmar.
Mansour claimed her first gold medal in the MS WH1 + WS WH1 + WS WH2 competition, beating Kuwaiti Khalid Yaseen, and in the MS SL 4 + SU5, Indian Sukant Kadam received the gold medal.