Abu Dhabi: A 38-year-old Emirati man injured in Al Ain’s Jebel Hafeet mountain was today successfully airlifted to Tawam Hospital.
The rescue operation was carried out by the National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police.
According to the Police, the control room for Abu Dhabi Police operations received reports about an Emirati man who had fallen on Jebel Hafeet and injured his legs. Emergency rescue teams were then deployed to airlift the man and take him to hospital amid all COVID-19 precautionary measures.